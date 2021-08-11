The tax department added that taxpayers have been advised to use the latest version of the ITR preparation software or file online.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Income Tax Department said on Wednesday that it will refund the excess interest and late fee paid by the taxpayers due to software error while filing the return for Finance Year 2020-21. Earlier, many taxpayers had complained to the Income Tax Department and Finance Ministry that interest and late fee were charged while filing income tax return (ITR) after July 31, 2021.

The Tax department clarified on Wednesday that the ITR software was rectified on August 1 following which the error in the software that led to the incorrect computation of interest no more exists. The taxpayers can file their returns till September 30 without having to pay any interest or late fee.

The tax department added that taxpayers have been advised to use the latest version of the ITR preparation software or file online.

"If, by any chance, someone has already submitted the ITR with such incorrect interest or late fee, the same will be correctly calculated while processing at CPC-ITR and the excess amount paid, if any, will be refunded in the normal course," the department wrote on Twitter.

Taxpayers earlier this week had complained of not being able to view past e-filed returns and many features/ facilities continue to be marked 'coming soon'.

In 2019, the tech-major Infosys was given the contract to develop a glitch-free income tax filing system to bring down the time taken for processing the returns from 63 days to 1 day.

The last date for filing returns for last financial year has been extended till September 30 this year from July 31.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma