ITR E-Verification To Be Done Within 30 Days | Check Details

The Income Tax (IT) department reduced the time limit for e-verification or hard copy submission of the ITR-V, post-filing taxpayer returns, from 120 days to 30 days, with an immediate effect from August 1.

The department on July 29 issued a notification announcing the latest change in the timeline.

The filing process of an Income Tax Return (ITR) is only completed after an e-verification and in case it is not completed within the stipulated time, the ITR is treated as invalid.

"It has been decided that in respect of any electronic transmission of return data on or after the date of this notification comes into effect, the time limit for e-verification or submission of ITR-V shall now be 30 days from the date of transmitting/uploading the data of return electronically," the notification said.

It also stated that the order comes into effect commencing from August 1.

Earlier, the period to e-verify the ITR or send the ITR-V through the post after filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) was 120 days from the date of the uploading of the ITR.

The notification also mentioned that if the e-verification of the ITR or the hard copy ITR-V is sent after the time limit of 30 days, the return will be considered as late or beyond the due date.

Those who wish to send the ITR-V in a hard copy can send it through the usual address through "speed post only" to Centralised Processing Centre, Income Tax Department, Bengaluru-560500, Karnataka.

"The date of dispatch of speed post of duly verified ITR-V shall be considered for the purpose of determination of the 30 days period, from the date of transmitting the date of Income-tax return electronically," it said.

According to the department, over 5.5 crore ITRs were filed till 8 pm on July 31 for FY 2022.