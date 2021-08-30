The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the deadlines for e-filing of various income tax returns (ITR) forms that come under the ambit of the Income-Tax Act, 1961. This comes after several taxpayers reported difficulties in filing these forms online.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Finance Ministry on Sunday (August 29) announced that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the deadlines for e-filing of various income tax returns (ITR) forms that come under the ambit of the Income-Tax Act, 1961. This comes after several taxpayers reported difficulties in filing these forms online.

“On consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in electronic filing of certain Forms under the provisions of the Income-tax Act,1961 read with Income-tax Rules,1962 (Rules), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to further extend the due dates for electronic filing of such Forms," the Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the government had extended the deadlines for filing income tax returns (ITR) to give taxpayers some relief amidst the ongoing pandemic. The deadline was extended to September 30 for FY21 in the month of July. The recent extension comes after several taxpayers took to social media to express the difficulties in filing the e-forms on the official Income Tax portal.

In early June, the Income Tax Department had introduced a new tax e-filing portal to facilitate the online application process. It offered several features for the convenience of taxpayers such as pre-filled ITR forms and quick refunds. However, many people faced technical glitches while using the platform.

Taking a view of this Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met the managing director and CEO of Infosys, Salil Parekh on August 23. Till the time the technical issues of the e-tax filing portal are resolved, the government has allowed the manual filing of remittance forms as well as extend the due dates for e-filing of forms related to intimation of pension funds and sovereign wealth funds.

