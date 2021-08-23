The Income Tax Department is expected to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2020-21 (AY 2021-22). The last date for filing ITR for FY21 was September 30.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is likely to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2020-21 (AY 2021-22) according to sources as quoted by News 18. The last date for filing ITR for FY21 was September 30. This decision could be taken considering the glitch faced by people while filing the yearly return via the new income tax website at www.incometax.gov.in. Several people took to their social media to express the difficulty faced by them while using the new income tax website for filing returns.

Earlier, on June 7 the Income Tax department had introduced a new tax e-filing portal to make ITR filing smooth and hassle-free. The new portal has various of new features to provide a “modern and seamless experience to taxpayers". It includes facilities such as pre-filled income tax return forms and quick refunds. However, since its inception, the website has been facing technical issues.

“Ever since the portal has been revamped there are technical glitches galore and most taxpayers cannot file return and forms or can do filings only after a substantial time lag which is causing tremendous hardship to taxpayers and tax professionals across the country. Even certain reports which are generated from the portal are erroneous," said Vivek Jalan, partner, Tax Connect Advisory Services as quoted by News 18.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also set to meet Infosys managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Salil Parekh on Monday (August 23) to discuss the technical glitches on the income tax portal that is yet to be resolved. “Ministry of Finance has summoned Salil Parekh, MD&CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon’ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since the launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact, since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available," Income Tax Department said in a tweet on Sunday.

