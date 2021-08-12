Income Tax Department has said that it will refund all late fees amount and excess interest paid by taxpayers due to the software error while filing returns for 2020-21. The error was caused due to incorrect computation of interest under section 234A and late fee under section 234F of the Income Tax Act.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday (August 11) said that it will refund all late fees amount and excess interest paid by taxpayers due to the software error while filing returns for 2020-21. This was announced by the Income Tax Department via a tweet on its official handle.

The last date for filing ITR for the last financial year has been extended till September 30, 2021, to give taxpayers compliance relief during the pandemic. Earlier, the last date to file ITR was July 31. However, some taxpayers complained that interest and the late fee were charged while filing an income tax return (ITR) after July 31, 2021.

Giving a clarification on this, the Income Tax Department said that the error was caused due to incorrect computation of interest under section 234A and late fee under section 234F of the Income Tax Act. The ITR software was rectified on August 1 itself to remove errors.

The department has advised taxpayers to use the latest version of the ITR software or file it online to avoid any inconvenience. In case you have already filed ITR and were charged a late fee or incorrect interest, the amount will be refunded by the department.

"Taxpayers have been advised to use the latest version of the ITR preparation software or file online. If by any chance, someone has already submitted the ITR with such incorrect interest or late fee, the same will be correctly calculated while processing at CPC-ITR and the excess amount paid, if any, will be refunded in the normal course," the I-T department tweeted.

It is always advised to check the latest e-filing utility while filing ITR. If any errors are found, then they must be reported to the concerned authorities.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha