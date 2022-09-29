Isha Ambani-Led Reliance Retail To Take On Mango, Zara With New Premium Store

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 05:59 PM IST
AS THE Mukesh Ambani-led company run by the billionaire continues to nab a larger share of the luxury market, Reliance Industries Ltd.'s retail division on Thursday opened its first in-house premium fashion and lifestyle store.
The first location of the new network of stores called Azorte, which was opened in Bengaluru, will compete with Zara and Industria de Diseno Textil SA-owned Mango and target Gen Z and millennials.
"The mid-premium fashion segment is one of the fastest growing consumer segments as millennials and Gen Z are increasingly demanding the latest in international and contemporary Indian fashion," Akhilesh Prasad, chief executive of the fashion and lifestyle arm of Reliance Retail, told news agency Reuters.
The launch is a part of the Ambani company's aggressive strides in the retail industry, forging partnerships with domestic and global brands.
Within a year, the business aims to amass a portfolio of 50 to 60 grocery, home, and personal care brand names. It is also in advanced negotiations to acquire the Indian distribution rights for Sephora, a French beauty brand owned by LVMH.
Isha Ambani, the Ambani family's daughter, is in charge of Reliance's luxury and lifestyle ventures.