Isha Ambani-Led Reliance Retail To Take On Mango, Zara With New Premium Store

AS THE Mukesh Ambani-led company run by the billionaire continues to nab a larger share of the luxury market, Reliance Industries Ltd.'s retail division on Thursday opened its first in-house premium fashion and lifestyle store.

The first location of the new network of stores called Azorte, which was opened in Bengaluru, will compete with Zara and Industria de Diseno Textil SA-owned Mango and target Gen Z and millennials.

"The mid-premium fashion segment is one of the fastest growing consumer segments as millennials and Gen Z are increasingly demanding the latest in international and contemporary Indian fashion," Akhilesh Prasad, chief executive of the fashion and lifestyle arm of Reliance Retail, told news agency Reuters.

Reliance Retail announced in a statement that AZORTE will feature the best of international and modern Indian fashion, as well as footwear, fashion accessories, home goods, beauty products, and more.

The first AZORTE store, with around 18,000 square feet, debuted on MG Road in Bengaluru at 1 MG-Lido Mall. Over the upcoming months, the company intends to increase its store presence in important markets.

The launch is a part of the Ambani company's aggressive strides in the retail industry, forging partnerships with domestic and global brands.

Within a year, the business aims to amass a portfolio of 50 to 60 grocery, home, and personal care brand names. It is also in advanced negotiations to acquire the Indian distribution rights for Sephora, a French beauty brand owned by LVMH.

Isha Ambani, the Ambani family's daughter, is in charge of Reliance's luxury and lifestyle ventures.