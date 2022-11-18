Crypto Investment: Is It The Right Time To Invest In Cryptocurrencies Amid The Dip

Bitcoin, which was valued at over $63,000 in April 2021, is now down nearly 75% from that level. Ethereum had a high of around $4,800 in November 2021 but has fallen 73% since. Binance Coin had a price of $670 in May 2021, and is now down by 58%. Introduced in November last year, Polkadot Currency has dropped nearly 85%.

This is not necessarily good news if you are looking to mint money out of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO was quoted saying, “You should not invest in crypto if you’re using money that you need for next week or next month, you should only be using discretionary cash that you don’t need for a long time.” Zhao was speaking at an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter on November 14.