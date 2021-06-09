In the past many months, reports from all across the nation have given harrowing details of incidents of cyber frauds on the basis of stolen Aadhar details.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar Card is one such document whose details must be protected all the time. In case your Aadhar details are misused, you may find yourself in a vicious cycle of problems. Because a lot of your personal data – whether related to your bank details, school/college admissions or even land-owning details – are connected with Aadhar, you must raise an alarm to the authorities if you notice something unusual with your Aadhar details.

In the past many months, reports from all across the nation have given harrowing details of incidents of cyber frauds on the basis of stolen Aadhar details. Individuals with criminal background sometimes manage to allot themselves the SIM Cards from stolen Aadhar Card details. Once apprehended, authorities get to know that SIM Card used was fake.

However, the Department of Telecommunications has come up with a method with which one may get to know the number of SIM Connections attached to one particular Aadhar Card. One simply needs to feed the Aadhar details, following which the list of numbers will be displayed on the screen.

How to know the number of SIM Cards attached to a single Aadhar details

- Visit the telecommunications portal tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in

- Enter your Mobile number on the website

- After entering your number on the website, you will receive a One Time Password (OTP)

- Enter the One Time Password in the given box

- You will be able to see the list of numbers currently functioning on your ID proof.

- If you notice any number you don’t have the knowledge of ever buying, you may choose the option to report it

- Your complaint will be recorded on the portal following which an enquiry will ensue

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan