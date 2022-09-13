Railway Ticket Transfer Rules: Check Step-By-Step Guide To Transfer Your Ticket To Someone Else

A NEW set of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Railways now allows customers to lend their ticket to someone else. You can now travel on someone else's pre-booked ticket if they are not able to make it.

It means if you have a confirmed train ticket and you are not able to travel due to any reason, or you get stuck with something else at the very last moment, your ticket won't get wasted. You can lend it to your family member and can save your money.

However, it must be noted that this option is only available for those who have a confirmed ticket. The same can be transferred to any of your family members like father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, husband, and wife. To avail of this service by the Indian Railways, passengers are requested to give a request 24 hours before the departure of the train.

You can follow these steps and know how to transfer tickets.

Step 1: Take a printout of the ticket.

Step 2: You then need to visit the reservation counter of your nearest railway station.

Step 3: You need to carry the Aadhaar Card or Voting ID card of the person in whose name you need to transfer the ticket.

Step 4: Now, apply for the transfer of the ticket on the counter.

It must be noted by the passengers that this service can be availed only once. It means that if the passenger has transferred his ticket once to another person, then he cannot change it any further citing any reason.

When To Submit Your Application Form?

As per the Indian Railways, you should make the ticket transfer request a day prior to the date of the journey. However, the timeframe to raise a request is different for different passengers. For example, a government employee going for his duty needs to apply for the transfer of his/her ticket 24 hours before the departure of the train. At the same time, those planning to attend a wedding or any other personal issues need to apply for the same 48 hours before the departure. Also, they must carry the required documents.

Additionally, this facility can also be availed by the NCC students. Meanwhile, the passengers can easily drop the request for a change of name in the ticket online.

Once you make the request, the officials will change the name of the passenger on the ticket without any further complications.