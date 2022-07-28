IRCTC PNR Status: How To Check Your PNR Status Online

From buying movie tickets to booking a table in a restaurant, the internet has made everything easier and simpler. Whether we need to order groceries, or some Chinese food, everything is just a click away. Similarly, we don't need to go to the railway stations to book train tickets and the best part is we can even check the status of our ticket online with the Passenger Name Record (PNR) number.

PNR is a unique number that is assigned to every booked train ticket. The unique number tells about the status of the ticket. However, the advantages of the PNR number are not just confined to checking the status of the ticket. You can check many other things with the same number.

Some of these are:

1) With your PNR number, you can find out if your ticket is confirmed or not. You can check the current status of your ticket.

2) There are apps and websites that also inform about the live location of the train and people can even check it while sitting inside the train. If you want to know when you will reach your destination, just open the app and log in with your PNR number. Problem solved.

HOW TO CHECK PNR STATUS:

You can check the PNR status on the official website of Indian Railways -- indianrail.gov.in. Follow the simple steps to know your status:

Step 1: Open the website--indianrail.gov.in

Step 2: You will land on the official page of Indian rail.

Step 3: Tap the 'PNR Enquiry' option that appears on the top of the website.

Step 4: A new page will open and you will see an option to 'enter your PNR number on the right side of the opened page.

Step 5: Enter your PNR number.

Step 6: You will be taken to a new page that will have all the information provided by the number.

However, there are also other ways to check your PNR status.

CHECKING PNR STATUS VIA SMS:

The Indian Railways offers two ways for making a PNR inquiry. You can either send a text on ‘139’, a 3-digit number given by IRCTC, or you can send an SMS to 5676747 to get PNR status delivered right into your inbox.