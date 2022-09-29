IRCTC Now Allows You To Track PNR And Live Train Status Via WhatsApp; Here's How To Check

TRACKING your train has now become easier with Indian Railways allowing you to check the live status of your train, and your PNR status on WhatsApp.

That's right. You can now get the details of a real-time train journey on the meta-owned app. This latest feature has been launched by a Mumbai-based start-up- Railofy which provides its users the facility to track the journey of passengers in just a single tap.

With this new feature, you don't need to go through the lengthy process of downloading a different app for tracking the status of the train.

If you are wondering how to do it, it's as simple as sending a message. You just need to enter your 10-digit PNR number in the WhatsApp chatbot and you can get access to all the information like train status, upcoming stations, and details of the previous railway stations.

Here's How to check PNR Status And Live Status On WhatsApp :

Step 1: At first, you need to save Railofy's WhatsApp chatbot number to your contact list-- +91-9881193322

Step 2: You then need to update your WhatsApp application on your phone.

Step 3: Now, search and open the chatbox of Railofy.

Step 4: You will be then required to enter a 10-digit PNR number and send it in the WhatsApp chat.

Step 5: You will receive all the details including alerts and real-time updates about your train journey.

Step 6: If you want to get the live status, you can also send the PNR number before your journey. You can also get alerts regarding your train journey and status on your WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, the passengers travelling on a train can also order their food online with Zoop. In order to do that you need to save the number +91 7042062070 to your contact list. Then open Zoop chatbot in your WhatsApp and enter the 10-digit PNR number.

Following that you need to select the station from where you want to order the food. You will receive a set of options from the restaurant. Choose anyone from the list and complete your payment. You can track it online from the chatbot.

Once you reach the station from where you placed the order, your food will be get delivered to you.