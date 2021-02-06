In a bid to position itself as the first government "One Stop Shop Travel Portal" of the country, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has launched its online bus booking services.

The portal, which is already in the business of online rail and flights ticket booking, said in a statement that the move is aimed at providing a more holistic travel experience to its customers. The bus booking services went live on January 29.

"IRCTC under the leadership of Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, is gradually moving towards firmly positioning itself as the first government "One Stop Shop Travel Portal" of the country," read a statement by IRCTC, as quoted in a report by news agency ANI.

"In a recent development for providing a more holistic travel experience to the customers, IRCTC, that is already in the business of online rail and flight tickets booking, launched its online bus booking services that went live for the service of the nation on January 29, 2021," the statement added.

Here's how you can book a ticket on the portal:

Step 1: Visit www.bus.irctc.co.in/bus

Step 2: On the home page, you will see a tab asking for the departure date, destination, and your current city. Add the said info and click on search busses

Step 3 : You can adjust the three filters: Departure Time, Arrival Time, and Bus Type to find the ideal bus

Step 4: Choose a bus and select a seat

Step 5: Choose a boarding point and dropping point and click on 'Proceed to Book'

Step 6: Enter login details

Step 7: Make payment. You will receive a booking confirmation message on your phone

IRCTC will complete the integration of this service with the mobile app in the first week of March.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja