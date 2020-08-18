New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In view of the risks associated with Debt Fund and the significant reduction in FD rate of banks, Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund has launched a new Arbritage Yojana. Ashutosh Bishnoi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund, said that this new Mutual Fund plan provides investors with a medium of investment to get better returns with less risk.

Expressing optimism about the direction of market and economy, he said the kind of support various governments have shown to their stressed sectors, it makes him very hopeful of rapid economic recovery across the world. He also shared some valuable investment tips for housewives, new entrants and small retail investors. He said that that this time is ideal for starting a new SIP.

The following is an edited excerpt from a conversation between Mr Bishnoi and Mr Pratyush Ranjan (Senior Editor, Jagran New Media) under the #NayaBharat series:

Q: What do you think are the challenges in the Mutual Fund Industry in the post-Covid era?

Answer: The business of Mutual Fund is continuously increasing. In terms of business, Covid has not seen much impact on it. It definitely happened that there was a change in the pattern of people buying funds. People are currently preferring to invest in fixed income or debt funds. However, there are two types of effects on our business. One is the decline in asset under management (AUM) as the stock market valuation (M-Cap) falls. However, this does not mean that there has been any shortfall in the money given to us.

However, one thing we have noticed is that people have built their faith in Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). This means that people are getting exactly the right advice. The special rule of SIP is that when the market is down, continue to invest in SIP because this is the time when you are getting your investment cheaply.

It is seen in this context that some of the people who had invested a lump sum on seeing the opportunity in the month of March, have recently withdrawn money because they have got the benefit of 20-25 percent in about five months. People have shown a lot of intelligence this time.

Q: There have been reports that people have made a huge withdrawal from equity funds in July. How do you see it as an opportunity?

A: Overall, the effect is zero because those who have come out of equity are back in debt. The same has happened with our fund itself. People have invested back into Short Duration Debt Funds after making money from equity. This has happened to us a lot and we are seeing the same with other funds. This is the maturity of the investors. Overall, there is no stampede situation.

Q: There are many companies in the Mutual Fund industry. So how is Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund different from other companies? What are your plans that investors might see better than others?

A: We started this business because Mahindra Group believes that India's economic system lives in city number 20 or 30 to city number 1,000. The people living in these cities mainly do economic activities. That is why the Mahindra Group's business has been mainly in these cities. We started this business with the idea that in small cities, small investors should get an opportunity to invest in Mutual Fund. From the beginning, we believed that the name of the product should be such that people understand it. In this episode, we called our ELSS scheme a tax saving scheme. This will make people feel that investing in this scheme will probably save tax. We have named such schemes with a mix of Hindi and English with Hindi. We have taken special care that we invest in high-quality securities so that even if people's money does not double in two-three years, the loss of experience is less. With this thinking, we are going to launch a new plan. We always bring products to the attention of small town investors.

Q: It has been observed that the interest of investors decreases in Debt Funds, so what is your advice for investors who are thinking about Debt Funds?

A: Turmoil in Debt Fund market is not a new phenomenon and it is not associated with the coronavirus epidemic. Currently, the situation is quite under control. SEBI is also keeping a close watch on it. This sequence started about two-and-three years ago. Many companies defaulted on debt. After this, fear has arisen in people that Debt Fund is the wrong thing. But if invested properly and the fund manager takes care of its quality then it can yield very good returns. Debt Funds will continue to be attractive option for investors. The short term Debt Fund is making the most money.

Q: In a large country like India, many people still choose traditional investment avenues like banks and post offices. How do you plan to bring traditional investors to Mutual Fund?

A: We have access to markets where very few Mutual Funds have reached. We have mostly seen that in small cities people invest a lot in land and gold. Such people need to understand that if they also want to invest in gold, then buy a financial instrument of gold. If you do not understand, then invest in the government's sovereign gold scheme, because the benefits that are available in it will not be available to buy gold. If explained properly, then they understand it very easily.

Q: Mahindra Manulife Arbritage Yojana also started on Wednesday. Tell me something about this scheme.

A: We saw that nowadays many people are in dilemma as to where to invest money, where there is no risk and also to get good returns because the rate of interest on FD has come down considerably. As you said, some people do not have that much confidence in Debt Fund. Thinking this, we have launched Arbritage Yojana. We have seen in a long time that it gives the same returns as Debt Fund. Arbritage Yojana has given 6-6.5 percent returns in the last year. This fund is suitable for retail investors who are in dilemma as to where to invest their money to get good returns with less risk.

Q: How long will it take for the market to improve after the Corona crisis?

A: I think the market and the economic system are two different things. The market has realized that the economy will only rebound from here. This is clearly visible because the market is also on the path of recovery. The understanding has developed in the entire world market that the government of every country is ready to fully support its economy. Economic indicators are showing signs of a better future. The market is at a place where if it gets further support, then it will improve further.

Q: What tips would you like to give to housewives, new entrants and small-town businessmen to invest in Mutual Fund?

SIP is the best investment option for most such people. I do not think that in the last three years there has been a better time to start SIP. If you invest in SIP righ now, you don't have to worry about the high marker price as it is already low. In today's time, an

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha