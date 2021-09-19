New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The business market consists of N number of investment schemes that promise a great amount of return. However, these schemes come with a degree of risk involved, that's why a lot of investors prefer going for government-backed schemes even at the cost of lesser returns.



If you are also planning to invest in a risk-free scheme then the Gram Suraksha scheme is the best option for you. The scheme is offered by Indian Post, which will help you to save up for retirement years. The Gram Suraksha Scheme assures the investors with a payable bonus either on attaining the age of 80 or to their legal heir/nominee in the event of death.



Who is eligible for the Guru Suraksha Scheme?



An Indian citizen who is in the age group of 19 and 55 can avail the benefits of this insurance scheme. The plan assures its buyers a minimum sum of Rs. 10,000 and buyers can also opt for the amount up to Rs 10 lakh. Apart from this, buyers get four options for premium payment, where they can either pay monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually.



The customer is given a 30 day grace period where they can pay the premium. If in case, there is a lapse in the policy tenure, the customer can pay the pending premiums to restart the policy.



If the customer chooses to surrender the policy after 3 years, they will not be able to avail of any benefits offered with it. The biggest key point of the policy is the bonus which is offered by the India post.



What is the bonus offered with the policy?



If a customer buys the policy of 10 lakh at the age of 19 then the monthly premium for 55 years will be Rs 1,515, for 58 years Rs 1,463 and for 60 years Rs 1,411. The policy buyer can avail of the maturity benefit of Rs 31.60 lakhs for 55 years, 33.40 lakhs for 58 years, whereas policy buyers can get a benefit of 34.60 lakhs for 60 years the maturity period.

