New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Ami Modi, the wife of fugitive businessman Nirav Modi, in connection with money-laundering cases against her in India. She is accused of a role in money laundering in connection with the purchase of a sprawling flat at New York's Central Park for $30 million. Ami was named by the Enforcement Directorate for the first time in February 2019. She was among the family members who fled India in January 2018, before investigators could zero in on Nirav Modi in the Rs 13,000 crore scam at Punjab National Bank.

The Red Corner notices have already been issued against Nirav's siblings brother Nehal and sister Purvi. Both are charged with destruction of evidence in a colossal bank scam worth ₹ 13,000 crore. The red notice, or Red Corner Notice (RCN), is a request to locate and provisionally arrest an individual pending extradition.

Once an RCN is issued against a fugitive, Interpol asks its 192 member countries to arrest or detain the person if spotted in their countries after which extradition or deportation proceedings can begin.

Significantly, the RCN is not an international arrest warrant - Interpol cannot compel any of its 192 member countries to arrest an individual who is the subject of such a notice. But, if Ami is arrested, India will be able to push for his extradition.

Earlier on August 07, the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London oremanded fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi in custody till August 27 in India’s second extradition case against him, PTI reported. The 49-year-old businessman has been lodged at Wandsworth Prison in London since his arrest in March 2019. His uncle Mehul Choksi is also a prime accused in the case. He fled to the United Kingdom in 2018.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha