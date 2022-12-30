Interest Rates On Small Savings Schemes Hiked By Over 1 pc From Jan 1; PF Rates Unchanged

The new rates will be applicable on January 1.(Reuters)

THE GOVERNMENT on Friday raised interest rates on the majority of post office savings plans that do not qualify for income tax benefits, in line with the firming of interest rates in the economy. The interest rates on one-, two-, and three-year deposits have been increased by 110 basis points each, while the interest rate on the senior citizens savings scheme has been raised by 40 bps.

According to a notification by the finance ministry, rates for deposits up to 5%, as well as NSC (National Savings Interest Rate), the senior citizen savings scheme, and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), where income accruing is taxable, have increased by up to 1.1 percentage points. However, the interest rates for PPF (Public Provident Fund) and the girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi were retained.

Every year, the government reviews and revises interest rates every quarter and has aligned the increase in deposit rates with higher interest rates. The new rates will be applicable on January 1.

For some schemes, this is the second consecutive quarter in which rates have increased. This follows nine consecutive quarters of no change or status quo in rates.

The interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis.

After revision, a one-year term deposit with the post office would earn 6.6 percent, for two years (6.8 percent), three years (6.9 percent), and five years (7 percent).

According to the notification, the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme will earn 40 basis points more at 8 percent during the January-March period.

For KVP, the government has raised the interest rates to 7.2 percent, maturing in 120 months. Presently, KVP yields 7 percent with a maturity of 123 months.

The monthly savings scheme would earn 40 basis points more at 7.1 percent, and the interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) has been raised by 20 basis points to 7 percent.

In the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, the interest rate was retained at 7.6 percent, and for the Public Provident Fund (PPF), it has been kept at 7.1 percent, unchanged. The savings deposit would continue to earn 4 percent per year.

(With Inputs From PTI)