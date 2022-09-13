Infosys Comes Cracking Down On Dual Employment, Warns Employees Of Termination

Indian IT major, Infosys has come cracking down on moonlighting (dual employment) and warned employees that if found out, it could lead to termination of services, sources said on Tuesday. However, since the job market is still hot in Bengaluru despite fears of US recession and the IT giant's diktat is not going to affect moonlighting by its employees.

“At Infosys, dual employment is not permitted as per the employee handbook and the code of conduct. As clearly stated in your offer letter, you agree not to take employment, whether full-time or part-time as director/ partner/ member/ employee of any other organisation/ entity engaged in any form of business activity without the consent of Infosys. The consent may be given subject to any terms and conditions that the company may think fit and may be withdrawn at any time at the discretion of the company,” the company said in an internal e-mail, Times of India reported.

The techies including those who are employed in the IT giant explained that until the work-from-home option is there, Infy's diktat won't work. The start-ups and unicorns are head over heels for talent and skilled professionals, they say.

Not only Infosys, but other major IT companies also won't be able to detect the activity. Employees explain that they will switch over to other assignments by start-ups, that are flexible. They want to poach the talent in the first place, the skilled employees are in a commanding position to take the attractive offer.

"We can manage both the work. When it is not affecting the work, the respective companies should not have problem," a software professional maintained. Infosys insiders confirmed the stern mail by the company, warning them not to take up any other job while working for the company recently.

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji tweeted earlier that moonlighting is cheating plain and simple. Infosys, which makes good offers to employees is worried about the competition by start-ups in future and its standard policies won't allow the flexibility start-ups have got, which will face excel or perish situation.

The trend is the gift of the Corona pandemic. Now, most companies are asking employees to come to the office twice a week. The recent rains have compelled the workers to work from home in Bengaluru. Moonlighting is not a question of morality, it's about the efficiency of a professional, explained a start-up founder.

(With IANS Inputs)