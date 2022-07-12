Inflation's Impact On India's Poor 'Negligible': UNDP Report

The impact of inflation on poverty in India India would be "negligible", according to a report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which was released under the title "Addressing the Cost of Living Crisis in Developing Countries".

The findings of the report were shared by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Twitter. The report said that targeted transfers, which the central government has been doing, has helped poor households deal with the rising prices.

The report, Sitharaman said, also shows that inflation in India will not push anybody below the lower poverty line of $1.9 per day. It stated that only 0.02 per cent and 0.04 per cent of the population will go below higher poverty lines of $3.3 per day and $5.5 per day, respectively.

Food and energy inflation could also push up to 71 million people into poverty globally. "We find that targeted and time-bound cash transfers are the most effective policy tool to address the impacts," the findings of the report said.

"From the beginning of the pandemic, Modi Government has implemented such targetted and time-bound transfers of food and cash to those at the bottom of the pyramid through the PMGKAY and PMGKY. These results highlight the effectiveness of this strategy," tweeted Sitharaman.

It must be noted that the Centre has allocated over 1,000 lakh tonnes of foodgrains from April 2020 till September this year and has provided a support of Rs 1,500 to 20 crore women Jan Dhan account holders.

The Centre also provided 5 kg of free rations per person per month under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

"Tailored programmes of the government ensured that people don't run the risk of getting into poverty... the Modi government has from the beginning of the pandemic implemented a policu wherein those at the bottom of the pyramid were provided immediate and constant support in the form of the food and cash transfers," said Sitharaman.