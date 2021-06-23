According to Vaxi Fare Scheme, passengers who have got the first or both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will get a 10 per cent discount on airfare on single, return, and multiple journeys across India.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The coronavirus pandemic hit hard the airline sector across the world. Several airlines globally grounded their planes in order to save money to cope up with the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown restricting international as well as domestic air travel. This has created a major impact and a lot of airlines are facing losses and challenges in paying the salary of their employees.

In order to achieve pre-COVID numbers, IndiGo Airlines, which is one of India's largest domestic sector airlines, recently launched a creative initiative called "Vaxi Fare scheme for passengers". According to Vaxi Fare Scheme, passengers who have got the first or both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will get a 10 per cent discount on airfare on single, return, and multiple journeys across India.

According to a statement issued by IndiGo, passengers who want to avail the 10 percent discount has to carry their COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, or else they have to show their vaccination status present on the Aarogaya Setu mobile app, at the check-in counter of the airport. After this, the discount of 10% will be reversed

"Being the largest airline in the country, we feel it is our responsibility to contribute to the national vaccination drive, by encouraging more people towards this common goal. This offer will not only strengthen their resolve towards vaccination but also ensure that they can travel safely at affordable fares with IndiGo," the airline said in a press release.

Here's a guide towards booking the ticket under the scheme -

1. Choose the Vaxi Fare option, while you enter arrival and departure destination.

2. Mention either the first or second dose of vaccine you have taken and proceed

3. Select onward and return flight option

4.Beneficiary reference ID which is valid is required

5. Vaxi Fare offer will be applied before the payment is done

The offer of Vaxi Fare for all Indigo flights is available from 23rd June 2021 and will available until it is withdrawn by IndiGo (“Offer Period”). Along with that passengers aged 18 years and above can avail the offer.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen