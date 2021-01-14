New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Budget airlines IndiGo is offering heavy discounts on domestic flights operating on certain select sectors. Customers can book tickets for as low as Rs 799 for travel between April 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021 under the airlines' 'Big Fat Sale' that began on January 13.

The offer is applicable on one-way travel and on direct domestic flights only until January 17. Customers will get an additional cash-back if they make payment using HSBC or IndusInd Credit Cards.

"New Years calls for new travel plans! Make those New Year plans happen with the best fares. Grab out big fat sale with domestic fares starting at Rs 877*. What's more? Enjoy a change/cancellation fee of Rs 500 on the first change of travel during the travel period. Get additional cashback with HSBC and IndusInd Credit Cards. Read the detailed terms and conditions," the airlines said.

Seats are on sale on limited sectors and in limited quantities. Regular fares will be applicable once these limited seats are sold out on first come first serve basis.

Use HSBC credit card get a five per cent cash-back upto Rs 750 on a minimum transaction of Rs 3000. The offer is valid on the IndiGo website and app.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja