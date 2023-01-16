India's Wholesale Inflation Eases To 4.95% In December 2022, Against 5.85% In November

The inflation data based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for India was released on Monday. India's WPI inflation, according to the data, has fallen again, bringing relief to a long cycle of rising prices. In December 2022, inflation came down to 4.95 per cent compared with 5.85 per cent in November.

The WPI inflation data comes after retail inflation data was released, which also showed an ease to 5.72 per cent.

Earlier in November, the WPI inflation figure came as a welcome relief from the relentless rise in prices.

As quoted by Outlook, even though the world economy showed signs of an economic slowdown, the Indian economy at the same time, as per experts, stayed relatively stable. In November 2022, the decline in the inflation rate was primarily due to a fall in the price of food articles, basic metals, textiles, chemicals, and chemical products as compared to November 2021.

According to the provisional data from the Commerce Ministry, the decline in the rate of inflation in December is primarily due to the depreciation in the prices of food, crude petroleum, among others.

"Decline in the rate of inflation in December, 2022 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of food articles, mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, food products, textiles and chemicals & chemical products," stated the release.

The wholesale inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas eased to 39.71 percent in December.

"The index for this major group declined by 1% to 158 (provisional) in December, 2022 from 159.6 (provisional) for the month of November, 2022. Prices of Electricity (9.51%) increased in December, 2022 as compared to November, 2022. Prices of Mineral Oils (4.64%) declined in December, 2022 as compared to November, 2022," the release said.