India's Retail Inflation Rises to 7 Pc In August As Food Prices Surge

India's retail inflation rose to 7 per cent in August from 6.71 per cent in the previous month due to a sharp rise in food prices, as per the government data released on Monday. With the headline inflation coming above 6 per cent for the eighth month in a row, the RBI is on a brink of failing to meet its inflation mandate.

The RBI is mandated to keep inflation in a range of 2-6 per cent. The RBI is deemed to have failed in its mandate if the average inflation remains outside the 2-6 per cent band for three consecutive quarters.

Retail food inflation surged to 7.62 per cent in August as against 6.75 per cent recorded in the previous month. There was a sharp jump in vegetable prices. Inflation in vegetables soared to 13.23 per cent in August.

The consumer price index (CPI) based inflation was 6.71 per cent in July and 5.3 per cent in August 2021.

The CPI inflation has remained above the RBI's comfort level of 6 per cent for the eighth month in a row. The Reserve Bank factors in retail inflation while deciding on its monetary policy.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), inflation in the food baskets was 7.62 per cent in August, up from 6.69 per cent in July and 3.11 per cent in August 2021.

The rate of price rise was in excess of 10 per cent in the case of vegetables, spices, footwear, and 'fuel and light' on annual basis. However, there was a contraction in inflation in eggs and almost flat in protein-rich meat and fish during the month.

Inflation had reached a high of 7.79 per cent in April before decelerating in the next months to 6.71 per cent in July. The government has tasked the Reserve Bank to ensure CPI inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on each side.

