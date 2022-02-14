New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Retain Inflation of India rose to 6.01 percent in January 2022 against 5.66 percent of December 2021, the Government of India said in a statement today. The rise in inflation rate of India is the highest recorded in last six months.

The retail inflation rate in India rose mainly because of higher prices of certain food items and breached the RBI's upper tolerance level, government data released on Monday suggested.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 5.66 per cent in December 2021 and 4.06 per cent in January 2021.

Retail inflation rises to 6.01% in January 2022 as against 5.66% in December 2021: Govt of India pic.twitter.com/4dBMpRVUfZ — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the inflation in the food basket was 5.43 per cent in January 2022 as against 4.05 per cent in the preceding month.

The Reserve Bank, which mainly factors in the CPI-based inflation, has been tasked by the government to keep the inflation at 4 per cent, with margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Earlier today, the Government of India released the WPI of India. The Wholesale Price of India eased to 12.96 per cent in January 2022, against 13.56 per cent in December 2021.

This was the second consecutive time that WPI had decreased even after the food prices hardened.

"The high rate of inflation in January 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, food articles etc as compared the corresponding month of the previous year," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

Posted By: Ashita Singh