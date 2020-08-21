Despite the coronavirus crisis, India's growth prospects continue to remain optimistic as the country has several fundamental tailwinds to fuel the growth, Blackstone CEO Stephen A Schwarzman told in an exclusive interview.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Despite the coronavirus crisis, India's growth prospects continue to remain optimistic as the country has several fundamental tailwinds to fuel the growth, Blackstone CEO Stephen A Schwarzman told in an exclusive interview. His remarks hold significance and have come at time when global economies have been disrupted by the Covid-19 and a great recession appears to have clutched the world. However, Schwarzman feels that India's orientation towards technology and its large and rapidly growing youth population will help the country outpace global economies. He also emphasised on quality education and said that it is a medium that has power to change lives. Below are the excerpts of the interview with Stephen A Schwarzman, Chairman and CEO of Blackstone:

Interviewed by Sachit Mehrotra, M.Tech in Electrical engineering from IIT Bombay

Question: What is your message for the youth of India in this challenging period? Can it be an opportunity?

Answer: I’ve always believed that any challenge or setback can also be an opportunity. The world is facing an unprecedented set of challenges right now, but young people should not be discouraged. The unique circumstances of the current environment offer young people a chance to gain experiences, learn lessons, and take advantage of opportunities that weren’t available before. India’s leadership in technology is a significant advantage for its young people. While the pandemic has disrupted a number of sectors and trends, it has accelerated others – including the further incorporation of technology into new businesses and areas of life. Recent graduates and others should look for opportunities that benefit from this trend. In my book, What It Takes, I share several examples of how I learned to spot patterns and identify new opportunities, even during major crises and market dislocations. Young people who take the same approach will find that setbacks have a way of moulding them in unexpected ways, and may even be the defining factor in helping them find more enduring success in the future.

In your book, What It Takes, one of your rules is about dreaming big and "pursuing worthy fantasies." What do this mean about how does one cultivate the habit to dream big?

One of my top pieces of advice that helped me at various stages of my career is to “pursue worthy fantasies.” I have always believed that if you’re going to commit yourself to something, it’s as easy to do something big as it is to do something small. Both will consume your full time and energy, so you need to carefully consider the ultimate upsides and potential of what you choose to do. You can apply this philosophy to all facets of your life – whether academics, business, philanthropy or public service. If you aim high and succeed, the rewards will be far greater than if you had tried to achieve something smaller. And if you fail, you can learn valuable lessons which set you up for future success.

You also mentioned in your book that education is the route to success. Why do you put so much emphasis on education?

I often say that education is the passport to a better life. It has the power to affect whomever it touches for the better and creates opportunities for people that would otherwise not be possible. This has certainly been true in my own life and is why education has been a major theme in my personal philanthropy.

Blackstone is one of the biggest foreign institutional investors in India and the market value of your investment is over US$40 Bn in India. Will you continue to invest and do you believe in the India growth story?

Blackstone has a tremendous team on the ground in our Mumbai office and we’ve been investing in the country for 15 years. We remain very active today across both private equity and real estate and are optimistic about India’s continued growth prospects. The country has several fundamental tailwinds that will fuel this growth. One of the biggest is India’s orientation towards the technology sector, which has proven to be strong in the current crisis and will continue to outpace other parts of the global economy. We have aligned with this trend and made technology our single biggest investing theme in India. Today we are one of the largest owners of IT companies in India and our Real Estate business – which is the largest owner of commercial real estate in the country – is primarily leased to tech clients. India also benefits from more macro tailwinds, including its large and rapidly growing youth population. We will continue to look for compelling opportunities to deploy capital in the country.

What do you like about India?

I love visiting India. I have many friends there and have been fortunate to spend significant time in the country. In fact, my most recent trip was in March just days before the country entered its lockdown due to the pandemic. India and its people are vibrant, warm, entrepreneurial and incredibly hardworking – much like the culture we have built at Blackstone which has contributed to our success over the years. Not to mention that Indian food happens to be one of my favourite cuisines.

