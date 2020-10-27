Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that India's growth in the current fiscal year will be negative or near zero.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: With the Indian economy struggling to recover from the jolt landed by Covid-19 pandemic, finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that India's gross domestic product in the current year could be negative or near zero.

Speaking at the India Energy Forum of CERAWeek, the finance minister said that with unlock, the Indian economy has started showing signs of revival and by next year it will be one of the fastest-growing economies of the world. With the onset of festival season, the finance minister also expressed optimism over growth in overall consumer demand.

"Festival season has commenced in India, as a result of which I expect the demand to go up and therefore, be sustainable also," she said.

She also said that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow between April & August of 2020, grew by about 13% compared to 2019 in the same period.

Sitharaman also defended the Centre's move to impose nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the covid-19 infection. The minister noted that the government put lives before livelihood. The lockdown also gave time to do preparatory work to deal with the pandemic, she added.

Referring to the Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index, Ms Sitharaman said economic activity had picked up in the country after the easing of pandemic restrictions and helped by various government measures. India's factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in over eight years in September, a survey compiled by His Markit showed.

The minister also stressed that India is one of the lowest in terms of Corporate Taxation. "For any investment which comes into manufacturing & which commences production by 31st March 2023, they shall be paying only 15% Corporate Tax," she said. The focus for the government is on public spending to boost economic activity, Sitharaman added.

