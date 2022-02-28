New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: India's GDP growth in December quarter dipped by three per cent to conclude at 5.4 per cent. In the previous quarter, India's GDP growth was reported at 8.4 per cent. The growth in GDP during 2021-22 is estimated at 8.9 per cent as compared to a pandemic-era contraction of 6.6 per cent in 2020-21. This comes after the data was released by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Earlier, the GDP had expanded by 0.7 per cent in the corresponding period of 2020-21, the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed.

Meanwhile, in its second advance estimates of national accounts, the NSO has projected 8.9 per cent growth in 2021-22. In its first advance estimates that was released in January, the NSO had projected 9.2 per cent growth for 2021-22 against a contraction of 6.6 per cent in 2020-21. The Indian economy had grown by 20.3 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal due to lower base effect. In the second quarter, the GDP grew by 8.4 per cent after recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The evolving macroeconomic environment is being rendered highly uncertain by divergent policy actions and intentions by Central banks across the world. Financial market volatility and geopolitical tensions are adding layers of ambivalence to the overall global outlook. Notwithstanding a highly transmissible third wave driven by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, India is charting a different course of recovery from the rest of the world," RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had said on February 10.

"Once again, frontline warriors have admirably risen to the call of duty. As we gain valuable experience from repeated waves of the pandemic, our overall responses are becoming nuanced and calibrated. Protecting life is paramount and protecting livelihood is rising in the hierarchy of priorities. The focus is on securing the economic and financial conditions of the vulnerable, the wage earners, and all those who have been affected the most," he had added.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma