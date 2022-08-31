India's GDP Grows At 13.5 Per Cent In Q1 Of FY2022-23; 1st Double-Digit Growth In A Year

Recording a double-digit growth in over a year, India's economy (GDP) grew by 13.5 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal (2022-23), a huge jump from 4.1 per cent growth recorded in the final quarter of 2021-22. This is the first double-digit growth in GDP figures in a year, as the last double-digit growth was 20.1 per cent recorded in the first quarter of 2021-22.

"Real GDP or Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q1 2022-23 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 36.85 lakh crore, as against Rs 32.46 lakh crore in Q1 2021-22, showing a growth of 13.5 percent as compared to 20.1 percent in Q1 2021-22," a statement issued by National Statistical Office (NSO) said.

"The nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in Q1 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 64.95 lakh crore, as against Rs 51.27 lakh crore in Q1 2021-22, showing a growth of 26.7 per cent as compared to 32.4 per cent in Q1 2021-22", the NSO data added.

However, the 13.5 per cent growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal is below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) forecast of 16.2 per cent. Many analysts had projected the Indian economy will expand at a double-digit growth rate due to the base effect.

According to rating agency Icra, the gross domestic product was likely to grow at 13 per cent while the State Bank of India in its report, projected the growth rate at 15.7 per cent for April-June 2022.

After recording a 20.1 per cent growth in the first quarter of 2021-22, GDP growth consistently fell during the entire fiscal. In the second quarter of 2021-22, it slid to 8.4 per cent, in the third quarter, it further fell to 5.4 per cent while in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal, it came down to 4.1 per cent.

The RBI has projected the economy's growth at 7.2 per cent for the current financial year. Earlier this month, in its monetary policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that the GDP growth rate is likely to be around 16.2 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

GDP is derived as the sum of the gross value added (GVA) at basic prices, plus all taxes on products, less all subsidies on products. The total tax revenue used for GDP compilation includes Non-GST Revenue as well as GST Revenue.



