India's biggest property deal:Brookfield Asset Management announced that it will acquire realty developer RMZ Corp's 12.5 million square feet of its real estate assets.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Canada's investment major Brookfield Asset Management announced that it will acquire realty developer RMZ Corp's 12.5 million square feet of its real estate assets at a whooping price of Rs 15,000 crore in the largest ever realty portfolio deal to be inked in India. The Canadian company is acquiring 12.5 million square feet of rent-yielding offices and co-working spaces from RMZ Corp, the privately held developer said in a statement on Monday. The Indian firm said it will have zero debt after the transaction and will use the money to expand its portfolio.

“The deal marks the largest-ever deal in the Indian real estate industry,” RMZ said in a statement. The company will divest a part of its core portfolio across Bangalore and Chennai, it added. The commercial real estate asset portfolio of RMZ is valued at about $10 billion, according to The Hindu newspaper of India. RMZ said it is planning an expansion of its real asset portfolio to 85 million square feet over the next six years from 67 million square feet, Bloomberg reported.

The development comes as large foreign investors are buying into the Indian office market in recent years. Bengaluru-based developer Prestige Group signed an agreement last week with Blackstone Group Inc BX.N to sell rental income assets for about $1.6 billion.

Knight Frank India in its latest research report - 'Investments in Real Estate - Trends in PE Investments - Q3 2020' recorded that Indian real estate attracted private equity investments of $2,308 million ($2.3 billion), across 11 deals in January-September 2020.

During the corresponding period last year, private equity investments into the sector stood at $5.3 billion.

It noted that out of the total PE investments in real estate, office segment attracted the largest share of $1.87 billion, claiming 81 per cent share, followed by warehousing at 10 per cent and residential with 9 per cent.

(with inputs from Reuters)

