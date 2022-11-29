India's 100 Richest People Are Now Richer By $25 Billion, Combined Wealth Reaches $800 Billion | Check List

THE COMBINED wealth of India's top 100 richest increased by USD 25 billion to reach USD 800 billion. The growth has been witnessed despite the stock market being down marginally from a year ago with the biggest dampener being a weaker rupee, which fell 10 per cent over the same period, the Forbes data showed.

According to the Forbes 2022 list, infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani has bagged the top post followed by Mukesh Ambani who is second on the list.

Who Are On The Top Ten List

Gautam Adani: The gain was largely due to a record-breaking feat by infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani, which changed the pecking order at the top for the first time since 2008. As per the report, he tripled his wealth in 2021 and doubled his fortune this year to USD 150 billion and that was a significant contribution to the rise of the 100 richest lists. He became the new number one and also, for a while, the second richest person on the planet.

Mukesh Ambani: The chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani is the second on the list with a net worth of USD 88 billion. However, his wealth has decreased to 5 per cent compared to the previous year. Adani and Ambani now jointly control 30 per cent of the wealth of India's 100 richest people.

Radhakishan Damani: Owner of the DMart chain of supermarkets, Radhakishan Damani entered the top three for the first time despite his net worth declining 6 per cent to USD 27.6 billion.

Cyrus Poonawalla: The Chairman of the world's largest vaccine manufacturing company Serum Institute of India Cyrus Poonawalla became to hold the fourth position with a net worth of USD 21.5 billion.

Shiv Nadar: With a net worth of USD 21.4 billion, the Chairman Emeritus of HCL Technologies became the fifth wealthiest person on the list.

Savitri Jindal: Jindal Group, whose interests include steel, power, cement and infrastructure, is chaired by Savitri Jindal, widow of founder Om Prakash Jindal. She stands in the sixth position in the Forbes top 10 lists. Her net worth is USD 16.4 billion.

Dilip Shanghvi: He is the founder of Sun Pharmaceuticals in 1983 to make psychiatric drugs. His net worth is USD 15.5 billion.

Hinduja Brothers: Hinduja Group was started by Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja in the year 1914. Currently, it is controlled by four siblings, Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash, and Ashok and their total wealth stands at USD 15.2 billion.

Kumar Birla: The chairman of the textiles-to-cement conglomerate Aditya Birla Group has a net worth of USD 15 billion.

Bajaj Family: The 96-year-old Bajaj Group, best known for motorcycle maker Bajaj Auto and financial services arm, Bajaj Finserv, is controlled by the Bajaj family. The net worth of the Bajaj family stands at USD 14.6 billion.