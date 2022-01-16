New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian Railways from today, January 16 onwards to January 24 has cancelled many trains for the passengers. Northern Railway took its official social media handle and shared the information with a detailed list of trains and their numbers.

As per the list at least 22 trains on Alamnagar-Transport Nagar route on Uttaratia-Transport Nagar-Alambagh bypass line and Lucknow-Alamnagar section have been cancelled by the Indian Railways from January 16 to January 24 due to pre-non interlocking and non-interlocking work” on the route.

“Due to Pre Non-Interlocking & Non-Interlocking work in connection with Doubling of Alamnagar-Transport Nagar (9.09 km) on Utrahtia-Transport Nagar-Alambagh Bypass Line & Lucknow-Alamnagar Section, following trains will be cancelled on dates shown against each,” the Northern Railway said in a tweet.

Following is the complete list of trains cancelled by the Indian Railways:

12355 -PNBE JAT-ARCHANA EXPRESS- January 18

12356 -JAT PNBE- ARCHANA EXPRESS - January 19

13005 Howrah-Amritsar- (Punjab Mail) - January 16 to January 22

13006 Amritsar – Howrah Mail-January 17 to January 24

13151 Kolkata – Jammu Tawi Express- January 19 to 22 January

13152 Jammu Tawi – Kolkata Express - January 21 to January 24

13307 Ganga Sutlej Express - January 15 to January 22

13308 Ganga Sutlej Express - January 17 to 24

15074 Tanakpur-Singrauli Triveni Express - January 20 to 22

15075 Tanakpur-Singrauli Triveni Express - January 18, January 21, January 23 and January 24

15076 Triveni Express- January 18, 20, 22 and 23 January

04320 Shahjahanpur to Lucknow - January 18 to January 23

04356 Balamau-Lucknow Charbagh Express- January 18 to January 23

04319 Lucknow – Shahjahanpur train - January 18 to January 23

04355 Lucknow – Shahjahanpur train - January 18 to January 23

11109 Jhansi Lucknow Intercity operation- January 18 to January 23

11110 Lucknow – Jhansi Intercity operation -January 18 to January 23

04327 Sitapur City to Kanpur train - January 18 to January 23

04328 Kanpur to Sitapur City train - January 18 to January 23

05379 Lucknow-Kasganj unreserved special train -January 18 to January 23

05380 Kasganj – Lucknow unreserved special train -January 18 to January 23

Posted By: Ashita Singh