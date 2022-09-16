Gautam Adani Returns To 3rd Spot After Briefly Listed As World's Second-Richest Person

INDIAN billionaire, industrialist and Adani Group's Chairperson, Gautam Adani, overtakes Bernard Arnault and Family to become the second richest person in the world. However, the position did not last long as Arnault reclaimed the second position, briefly leaving Adani in second place. As per Forbes real-time data, Adani's net worth stands at $153.9 billion as of September 16,2022. According to Forbes, the richest person is Elon Musk, whose net worth stands at $273.5 billion.

According to Forbes' real-time data, Adani's net worth increased by $3.6 billion, a 2.40 percent increase.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, is the second richest Indian on the list and is ranked in eight place with a net worth of $91.9 billion. Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, Warren Buffett, Larry Page, and Sergey Brin are among the other top ten billionaires.

Adani surpassed Louis Vitton Arnault on August 30 to become the world's third richest man.It was the first instance when an Asian was among the top three billionaires.

The 60-year-old Adani has spent the past few years expanding his business from ports-to-power transmission empire, venturing into various businesses from data centres to cement, media, and more. The group owns the country's largest private-sector port and airport operator.

Adani Wilmar has earmarked 500 crore from its initial public offering for the acquisitions. He said the additional funding will come from internal accruals and the 30 billion rupees in planned capital expenditure for next year, which will begin in April. Since its $486 million IPO in February, the food company's stock has more than tripled.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries announced its entry into the FMCG market through its subsidiary Reliance Retail in August.