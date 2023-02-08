'Indian Banks Too Resilient To Be Affected By Case Like This': RBI Governor On Adani Stock Rout

Adani Group companies' stock market rout will not affect the health of the Indian banking system, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

INDIAN banking system is much resilient, strong, and large “to be affected by a case like this”, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday, in reference to the stock market rout that Adani Group companies have suffered in recent days after Hindenburg's report accusing it of brazen stock manipulation. Das claimed that the central bank made its own assessment of the matter before coming to this conclusion.

Following the free fall of stocks of companies in the Adani conglomerate, several investors had been concerned about Indian banks because of their exposure to the Group. On January 24, US-based Hindenburg Research came out with a report on the Adani Group companies that made several serious allegations against the conglomerate, triggering a massive sell-off of its stocks.

"The strength, size and the resilience of the Indian banking system now are much stronger and larger to be affected by a case like this," Das said, as quoted by news agency PTI while responding to media queries on the Adani fiasco. A question was also raised on multiple rating agencies reporting on the bank exposure to Adani Group, and will the RBI give any guidance to banks in the matter.

"Banks lend to companies basing their assessment of credit worthiness on the fundamentals of a company and expected cash flows from different projects," Das explained. The market capitalisation of a company does not play a role in banks providing credit to companies, he added.

Governor Shaktikanta Das also claimed that the appraisal methods of the banks have significantly improved. Credit appraisal, simply, refers to assessing a particular loan application or proposal thoroughly to gauge the repayment ability of the loan applicant.

Meanwhile, MK Jain, Deputy Governor of the RBI, claimed that whatever exposure banks have to the Adani Group in terms of advances and against shares is "insignificant".

The Reserve Bank of India has undertaken various measures over the decades to strengthen the health of the banking system. The Central Bank has introduced new guidelines and norms, besides tweaking existing ones, on auditing, governance, and risk management among others. These measures have included banks appointing Chief Risk Officers and Chief Compliance Officers.

(With agency inputs)