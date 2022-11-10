India Will Be Third-Largest Economy By 2027, Forecasts Morgan Stanley Economist

A shift from redistribution towards boosting investment and job creation is the chief factor behind India’s rise.

By JE Business Desk
Thu, 10 Nov 2022 05:42 PM IST
India’s real GDP growth will average 6.5 per cent over the coming decade

Chetan Ahya, Chief Economist for Asia at financial service giant Morgan Stanley, has predicted that India will become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027. India’s gross domestic product will increase manifold from $3.4 trillion to $8.5 trillion, he has said in a piece in the Financial Times.

“Incrementally, India will add more than $400bn to its GDP every year, a scale that is only surpassed by the US and China. My colleague Ridham Desai projects that India’s market capitalisation will rise from $3.4tn to $11tn by 2032, the third largest globally,” Ahya wrote.

While he stated that there were many factors, both domestic and global, that merged to bring favourable conditions for India’s growth, chief among them was the policy approach that shifted from redistribution towards boosting investment and job creation.

He cited the introduction of GST, corporate tax cuts and production-linked themes as examples of India’s domestic policy claiming that these would integrate India’s economy with that of the world. The high share that India enjoys in services and exports has only increased post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another favourable ingredient is the pioneering of public digital infrastructure that is based on the Unique Identification Number or Aadhaar. Ahya gave the example of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which is claimed to be as ground-breaking for e-commerce as UPI has been for retail.

Ahya also juxtaposed the positions of India and China. While the former is presently where the latter was in 2007, it is India’s demographic — a growing population; with a median age that is 11 years younger than China’s — that gives it an edge in the future.

“...India is set to drive a fifth of global growth in the coming decade. We think this offers a compelling opportunity for multinationals and global investors in a world starved of growth,” he concluded.

