India Will Be First To Hold Satellite Spectrum Auction: TRAI Chairman

INDIA will be the first country to auction spectrum for satellite communication, and it should be designed to attract investments in the sector, telecom regulator TRAI chairman PD Vaghela said on Tuesday.

Vaghela said the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will soon make recommendations to make permissions required for satellite communication from various ministries – Information and Broadcasting, Space and Telecom – seamless to enhance ease of doing business in the sector. He was speaking at a Broadband India Forum summit on SatCom,

Vaghela added that TRAI has received a reference from the Department of Telecommunication for the spectrum required to be put to auction and associated aspects of satellite-based communication.

"I think India will be the first to handle the issue of auctioning the space base spectrum. We are working on it," he said adding that the regulatory body will be rolling out a model for auctioning space spectrum.

"But it should not kill the sector. That is very important. Any system that we will be bringing is to actually encourage and promote investment in the sector, and not increase any burden. I mean, that is the biggest challenge which we have, and we are conscious of that fact," Vaghela said.

As per the standard process meant for satellite communication, TRAI will need to come up with a consultation paper.

When asked about the status of the paper, Vaghela said that TRAI is in discussion with experts and regulators worldwide for a suitable model and the consultation paper will be floated after those discussions are over.

While telecom operators have proposed to allocate spectrum through an auction for satellite communication, satellite industry players have opposed it.

During the March 2015 auctions, the Central Government earned a revenue of Rs 82,000 crore from spectrum allocation. These included the 2100 Mhz, 1800 Mhz, 900 Mhz and 800 Mhz bands. In 2022 for the 5G spectrum auctions, it earned Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

NASA simply describes the electromagnetic spectrum as all the frequencies of electromagnetic radiation that propagate energy and travel through space in the form of waves. Longer wavelengths with lower frequencies make up the radio spectrum.

Mobile phone communication relies on radio frequencies: 698-806 MHz (700 MHz Band) 806-849/851-896 MHz (800 MHz Band) 1850-1910/1930-1990 MHz (PCS Band) 1710–1755/2110–2155 MHz (AWS Band).

(With inputs from PTI)