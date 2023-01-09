India Today A Land Of Opportunity, Trusted Partner In Global Supply Chains: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal speaks during the 76th Foundation Day of Bureau of Indian Standards, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/File)

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who is in the United States on an official visit, said India today is a land of opportunity and can be a “trusted partner” for global and American corporations in their supply chains and investment portfolios.

A confident Goyal said India will soon be the third largest economy in the world, as transformational reforms and a young population drive future growth.

“I would urge all of you to take this message to the world, to the Americans and American corporations and to the sphere of influence that each one of you has that India is the place to be, India can be your trusted partner in your supply chains, in your investment portfolio, in your business," news agency PTI quoted Goyal as saying. Goyal was addressing diaspora and members of the Indian-American community at a reception in Edison on Sunday.

Goyal reached New York on Sunday and will be in the US till January 11. He will also visit Washington DC. In New York, he will interact with CEOs of multinational enterprises, join roundtable meetings with business leaders and think tanks and visit industries. Later, on January 11, Goyal will attend the 13th Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting in Washington and also hold bilateral meeting with US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai.

Addressing the community reception attended by Consul General of India in New York Randhir Jaiswal and prominent members of the diaspora from the tri-state area on the eve of the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas 2023, Goyal said members of the diaspora, their forefathers immigrated from India to the US in search of a better life.

While America “has given you a lot and I'm sure each one of you has given back to the US manifold, today India is that land of opportunity.

“Today India beckons your contribution to make India a great superpower,” Goyal said adding that as “we work towards making India a developed nation”, he is confident that the country's diaspora will also be contributing to take India back to the “old glory that we had a few 100 years ago” to the time when India was one of the largest contributors to global economy. “I think it's time we got that glory back in our nation.”

Goyal highlighted that India quickly rebounded after the lockdown and economic stress unleashed by the pandemic, underlining that last year was a “record year in terms of growth in all spheres, including our international engagement."

He said India's exports crossed USD 670 billion for the very first time in the country's history and foreign direct investment was also at an all-time high, with nearly USD 84 billion FDI inflows in 2021-22.

He said investments in India get one of the finest returns, which no other country has, as he cited a study to note that if one looks at a 20-year horizon, nearly one out of four companies on the top 500 companies on the Indian stock exchange have given a 20 per cent plus compounded return to investors, more than anywhere else in the world and ahead of the US and China.

