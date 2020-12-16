The finance ministry said that the programme will support Government in mitigating the adverse economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Centre and the New Development Bank on Wednesday signed a loan agreement for USD 1,000 million to provide support to Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan through MGNREG Scheme.

The finance ministry said that the programme will support Government in mitigating the adverse economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic and enable economic recovery in the rural areas through Natural Resource Management (NRM) works.

This will facilitate economic activity and employment generation to stimulate rural demand, to combat the decline in economic activity due to outbreak of COVID-19.

An official statement said that the country-wide restriction on movement of people, coupled with additional stringent restrictions imposed by state governments and intermittent localised lockdowns to contain the spread of Covid-19, affected domestic supply and demand, resulting in slowed down economic activity. This resulted in loss of employment and income of workers especially those employed in the informal sector, including rural areas, it added.

It also proposes creation of durable rural infrastructure assets relating to NRM and generation of employment opportunities for rural poor, especially migrant workers who have returned from urban areas and have lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic.

The agreement was signed by Shri Baldeo Purushartha, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, on behalf of the Government of India and Mr Xian Zhu, Vice President, Chief Operations Officer on behalf of the NDB.

Shri Purushartha said that the programme will improve the livelihood of rural poor along with providing income opportunities to migrant workers who has returned from urban areas because of job loss caused by COVID-19 pandemic. Shri Purushartha further added that NDB’s timely assistance will help the Government in combatting the economic disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic and creating employment opportunities in rural areas to stimulate demand.

Mr Xian Zhusaid that the programme will support the central government’s efforts in mitigating the adverse economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic and enable economic recovery in the rural areas through NRM works and employment generation. The funding under NDB’s Policy on fast-track emergency response to COVID-19 will help preserve rural income and sustain rural expenditure, resulting in increased demand that aids economic recovery.

The NDB was established based on the Inter-Governmental agreement among the BRICS countries (Brazil, the Russian Federation, India, China and South Africa) signed on July 15, 2014. The purpose of the Bank is to mobilise resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICS and other emerging market economies and developing countries. The USD 1 billion loan from the NDB has a tenor of 30 years, including a 5-year grace period.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta