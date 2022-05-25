New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Amid historically highest exports, the Centre on Wednesday said it has notified capping of sugar exports at 10 million tonnes in the current marketing year ending September to maintain the domestic availability and price stability. The notification was issued by the Directorate of General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) late at night on May 24.

As per the DGFT notification, sugar exports will be allowed with effect from June 1 till October 31 this year or till further order, whichever is earlier, with specific permission of the Directorate of Sugar under the Food Ministry.

In the ongoing marketing year (October-September), contracts for export of about 9 million tonnes have been signed, about 8.2 million tonnes of sugar have been dispatched from sugar mills for export and approximately 7.8 million tonnes have been exported.

"Taking into consideration unprecedented growth in exports of sugar and the need to maintain sufficient stock of sugar in the country as well as to safeguard interests of the common citizens of the country by keeping prices of sugar under check, Government of India has decided to regulate sugar exports w.e.f. June 1, 2022," it said.

According to the Food Ministry, the decision came in the light of record exports of the sugar. Sugar exports in the 2021-22 marketing year are "historically highest". Exports in 2020-21 stood at 7 million tonnes and 5.96 million tonnes in 2019-20.

Sugar mills and exporters need to take approvals in the form of Export Release Orders (EROs) from the Directorate of Sugar, Department of Food and Public Distribution, the ministry said in a statement. The decision will ensure that the closing stock of sugar at the end of September 2022 remains at 6-6.5 million tonnes, which is 2-3 month stocks required for domestic use.

For sugar export from June 1 to October 31, Export Release Orders will be issued to exporters on receiving application through a transparent method and these orders would be placed on a website of the Department of Food and Public Distribution, according to a letter written to exporters by the Food Ministry. The ministry said sugar exports up to May 31 will be allowed.

In a separate letter, the ministry has asked mills to submit online the details of the dispatch of sugar for export on a daily basis. In case of non-submission of these details, the applications for EROs may not be considered. Sugar mills have to apply for approval for dispatch of sugar for export/deemed exports, it said.

The ministry mentioned that the government has been continuously monitoring the situation in the sugar sector, including production, consumption, export and price trends in wholesale and retail markets all over the country.

The government is committed to maintaining stable prices of sugar in the domestic market, and in the last 12 months, prices of sugar are under control, it said. Wholesale prices of sugar in India are range-bound between Rs 3,150 - Rs 3,500 per quintal, while retail prices are also within control in the range of Rs 36-44 in different parts of the country, it added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan