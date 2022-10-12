India Relatively In Bright Spot Compared To Others, Says IMF As It Cuts Global Economic Growth

THE INTERNATIONAL Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday projected a cut in India's economic growth for the current year by 60 basis points to 6.8 per cent, however, it said that India is doing better and is in a relatively bright spot as compared to other countries. The IMF said that despite the slowdown, India would maintain its position as the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

According to IMF Director of the Asia and Pacific Department, Krishna Srinivasan, rampant inflation globally is an overarching problem leading to the slowing down of economies across the globe. "Just look at the global conjuncture right now, which is the overarching problem, Krishna Srinivasan, said, adding that "the growth was slowing across many parts of the world even as inflation is rising".

"We expect countries accounting for 1/3 of the global economy to go into a recession this year or the next. And inflation is rampant. So that is the overarching story. Almost every country is slowing. In that context, India is doing better and is in a relative bright spot compared to the other countries in the region," Srinivasan, as quoted by PTI said.

In its latest World Economic Outlook report, the IMF noted, "The outlook for India is for growth of 6.8 per cent in 2022, a 0.6 percentage point downgrade since the July forecast, reflecting a weaker-than-expected outturn in the second quarter (April-June) and more subdued external demand."

In its July 2022 report, the IMF had pegged India's GDP growth for 2022 at 7.4 per cent. The IMF latest projection on India's GDP growth is lower than the 7 per cent growth pegged by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the financial year 2022-23.

As per Srinivasan, there are three underlying headwinds. One, of course, is financial conditions tightening because central banks and Asian economies are tightening to address inflation. Second is Ukraine, a war which has led to an increase in food and commodity prices, widening current account deficits. And the third is in the region itself, China is slowing down.

A combination of these factors is driving prospects down across many parts of Asia including India. "Now, what that means is there has been a bearing on domestic demand. You have inflation, which affects consumer demand, and when you try to address inflation, that by tightening monetary policy, it will bear upon investment", he said.

Observing that the Indian government has an ambitious plan for CAPEX, Srinivasan said the country needed to continue with it because that would give a boost to domestic demand.

"They have cut excise taxes, which is across the board. That is good and bad. It is good in the sense that it provides relief on the price side, but it's not well-targeted. In the context of limited fiscal space, you want these measures that alleviate inflation impact to be more targeted. We would want more targeted support for the poor and vulnerable. The free rations are one," he said.

India has done phenomenally on digitalisation, Srinivasan said. "If you look at the digital public infrastructure in India, it's quite amazing. You can leverage digitalisation to address many things, which both short term and long term to have, to boost growth, both in the near term and over the longer term," he said.



(With Agency Inputs)