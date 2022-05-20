New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Emerging as a preferred country for foreign investments in the manufacturing sector, India has recorded its highest-ever annual FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) inflow of USD 83.57 billion in the Financial Year 2021-22, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Friday.

"India has recorded highest ever annual FDI inflow of USD 83.57 billion in the Financial Year 2021-22," it noted.

FDI inflows have increased 20-fold in the last 20 years, it added. In 2020-21, the inflow stood at USD 81.97 billion.

FDI equity inflow in manufacturing sectors has increased by 76 per cent in 2021-22 (USD 21.34 billion) compared to 2020-21 (USD 12.09 billion).

In terms of top investor countries, Singapore is at the top with 27 per cent followed by the US (18 per cent) and Mauritius (16 per cent) during the last fiscal.

Among sectors, computer software and hardware attracted maximum inflows. It was followed by the services sector and automobile industry, the ministry said.

"The following trends in India's Foreign Direct Investment inflow are an endorsement of its status as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors," the ministry said in a release.

It added that FDI inflow has increased by 23 per cent post-Covid (March, 2020 to March 2022: USD 171.84 billion) in comparison to FDI inflow reported pre-Covid (February, 2018 to February, 2020: USD 141.10 billion) in India.

Under the sector 'Computer Software and Hardware', the major recipient states of FDI Equity inflow are Karnataka (53 per cent), Delhi (17 per cent) and Maharashtra (17 per cent) during FY 2021-22.

Karnataka is the top recipient state with 38 per cent share of the total FDI Equity inflow reported during the FY 2021-22 followed by Maharashtra (26 per cent) and Delhi (14 per cent). Majority of the equity inflow of Karnataka has been reported in the sectors 'Computer Software and Hardware' (35 per cent), Automobile Industry (20 per cent) and 'Education' (12 per cent) during the FY 2021-22.

To further liberalise and simplify FDI policy for providing ease of doing business and attract investments, reforms have been undertaken recently across sectors, such as coal mining, contract manufacturing, digital media, single-brand retail trading, civil aviation, defence, insurance and telecom.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta