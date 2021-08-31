With business activities rebounding to pre-pandemic levels, India recorded 20.1 per cent quarterly GDP growth as the second Covid wave failed to have a significant impact on the economy.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) accelerated to a record high of 20.1% in the first quarter of this financial year, compared with a record contraction of 24.4% in the same quarter a year earlier. With business activities rebounding to pre-pandemic levels, the GDP growth remained on the higher side as the second wave of COVID-19 didn't have a major impact on the economy.

"GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q1 of 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 32.38 lakh crore, as against Rs 26.95 lakh crore in Q1 of 2020-21, showing a growth of 20.1 percent as compared to a contraction of 24.4% in Q1 2020-21. Quarterly GVA at Basic Price at Constant (2011-12) Prices for Q1 of 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 30.48 lakh crore, as against Rs 25.66 lakh crore in Q1 of 2020-21, showing a growth of 18.8%," said Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation in a statement.

This is India's fastest growth since official quarterly data started being released in the mid-1990s, which is up sharply from 1.6% in the previous quarter, but a bit slower than the Reserve Bank of India's 21.4% projection.

Consumer spending rose 19.34% year-on-year in April-June from a year ago but remained lower than its pre-pandemic level. In addition, annual growth of 49.6% in manufacturing during the three months to June, compared to 6.9% growth in the previous quarter, showed new anti-COVID-19 measures adopted in April-May had only a limited impact on activity.

"The GDP figures for the first quarter came in marginally weaker than our expectations (21.7% growth). However, economic activity has been reviving since July and has picked up momentum. As vaccination pace picks up we expect the momentum to pick up further, although remain wary on the evolution of delta variant cases," Upasna Bhardwaj, senior economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank told Reuters.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has kept its monetary policy loose, has forecasted an annual growth of 9.5% in the current fiscal year, although it has warned about the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha