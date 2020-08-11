Chinese economic engagement in India has seen a sharp spike over the past decade, particularly after 2014.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Planning further escalation of its economic offensive against China, the Indian government is considering increasing customs duty on some 20 products including laptops, cameras, textiles and aluminium goods, and also place some steel items under import licensing, according to a Times of India report.

The report quoted sources saying that the issue is now before the finance ministry, which had earlier rejected the proposal from the commerce and industry ministry. The revenue department may soon notify some tariff hikes.

“It is not a China-specific duty action but an overall increase in customs duty, although the idea is to focus on products which are coming in large volumes from China,” an official was quoted by Times of India as saying.

Amid the heightened tensions between India and China following the Galwan Valley faceoff in June this year where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives, he Indian government banned 59 China-linked apps, which included some of the highly popular ones like TikTok, Helo and UC Browser.

Further targeting Chinese trade and investments in India, the government barred Chinese companies from participating in highway projects including those through joint ventures and also not allow Chinese investors in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In April, the Indian government modified the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy which would require the government’s approval for nations sharing a border with India to invest in the country.

The rising sentiment for boycotting Chinese products and relying more and more on Made in India products is something that will eventually lead to a decline in Chinese investment in the country and also send a clear message to the neighbouring country against its preferential treatment on cross-border trade.

Chinese economic engagement in India has seen a sharp spike over the past decade, particularly after 2014. While it is difficult to estimate the exact quantum of Chinese foreign direct investment (FDI), a monograph by journalist Ananth Krishnan for Brookings India in March 2020, titled Following the Money: China Inc’s Growing stake in India-China relations suggests in 2014, net Chinese investment across sectors was $1.6 billion (approx Rs 12,000 crore).

