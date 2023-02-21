India Links UPI With Singapore's PayNow For Cross-Border Transactions; 'New Milestone', Says PM Modi

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually attended the launch of UPI-PayNow linkage along with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and MD of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Ravi Menon, launched the linkage that will allow Indians and Singaporean citizens to exchange money easily.

"Linkage of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and PayNow is a new milestone in India-Singapore relations," Prime Minister Modi said during the launch event. The statement released by the PMO noted that Prime Minister Modi has laid emphasis on ensuring that the benefits of UPI are not limited to India alone but be extended to other countries.

"Large number of transactions via UPI demonstrate that this indigenously designed payment system is very secure," the PM said, adding, "74 billion transactions amounting to more than Rs 126 trillion was done through UPI in 2022". The first transaction was done by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) managing director Ravi Menon.

The PMO statement described the United Payments Interface (UPI), developed by the National Payments Corporation of India, as a "best-in-class digital payment infrastructure" and claimed that PM Modi’s "visionary leadership" has been instrumental in driving its globalisation efforts.

Expressing optimism over the future of UPI, PM Modi said, "Many experts are estimating that digital wallet transactions are going to soon overtake cash transactions". "UPI is now expanding its footprint in other nations as well," he added.

The UPI link is expected to make the transfer of cross-border remittances much easier and cost-efficient in addition to increasing the ease of business and trade between the two nations. Migrant workers, students and businessmen from India are very likely to benefit from the linkage between the two payments system as they will now be able to make very low-cost transfers of money from Singapore to India and vice-versa.

Separately, taking into account the popularity of the UPI payment system, the Reserve Bank of India proposed to permit all inbound travellers to India to use UPI for their merchant payments while they are in the country.

(With agency inputs)