Global Innovation Index 2021: The NITI Aayog said that the "consistent improvement" in India's GII rankings is due to the "immense knowledge capital, vibrant start-up ecosystem and the amazing work done by the public and the private research organisations".

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In yet another achievement, India on Monday improved its position in the Global Innovation Index (GII) rankings prepared by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) as it moved up to two positions to 46.

As per the GII report, Switzerland continues to top the table while Sweden has managed to retain second place. The United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK), meanwhile, hold the third and fourth place respectively, the GII report said.

"India (at 46) moves further ahead, by two spots (48 in GII 2020), after making it into the top 50 last year. It takes second place in the lower-middle-income group. India held the third position in its income group in 2019 and 2020, having entered the top three in 2019," the GII report stated.

The NITI Aayog, meanwhile, has said that the "consistent improvement" in India's GII rankings is due to the "immense knowledge capital, vibrant start-up ecosystem and the amazing work done by the public and the private research organisations".

"Scientific wings like the Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, and the Department of Space have played a pivotal role in enriching the national innovation ecosystem," the NITI Aayog said.

The NITI Aayog, the official government think tank, also said the GII is the fulcrum for the governments "across the world" to assess the social and economic changes in their respective countries. Over the years, the GII has established itself as a policy tool for various governments and helped them to reflect upon the existing status quo, it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma