India Inc Employees To See 9.8% Salary Hike; Highest In Asia-Pacific

EVEN as recession fears loom large over the global economy, the Indian industry is set to see a significant salary hike for coveted employees, according to a leading global consulting firm.

Indian employees will see the biggest pay hike in the Asia-Pacific region, with top talent expected to see a salary increase of as much as 15 per cent to 30 per cent, says the latest India Compensation Survey by organisational consulting establishment Korn Ferry.

High-tech industries, life sciences, and healthcare are expected to see the highest average salary increase of about 10 per cent. The national average salary increase is expected to be around 9.8 per cent in the year 2023, greater than last year’s average of 9.4 per cent.

This is also greater than average expected hikes in counterparts like China (5.5 per cent), Hong Kong (3.6 per cent), Vietnam (8 per cent), Indonesia (7 per cent), Philippines (5.5 per cent), Thailand (5 per cent), Malaysia (5 per cent), Singapore (4 per cent), South Korea (4.5 per cent), Australia (3.5 per cent) and New Zealand (3.8 per cent).

According to the report, this is because India remains one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, representing a bright spot amidst global economic gloom. In addition, while nearly 500 million join the workforce every year, top talent remains highly sought after due to significant gaps in industry-relevant educational and skill parameters.

Korn Ferry reported that a remarkable 61 per cent of the 818 Indian firms surveyed, which cumulatively employ over 8 lakh employees, are paying higher salaries to secure and retain desirable candidates.

The report also stated that Tier 1 metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Bangalore see higher salaries presently, but there is a trend toward location agnosticism, with remote work and hybrid work becoming normalised. This could mean that Tier 2 cities like Pune and Ahmedabad will also see significant average pay hikes in 2023.

The survey notes that this is a positive development, highlighting not only the resilience of the Indian economy but also the vision to rebuild for a sustainable future.