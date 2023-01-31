IMF Says 'India In Bright Spot' As It Predicts Decrease In Global GDP Growth This Fiscal

India is in the bright spot as IMF predicts that the Indian economy will grow this year. (Image: Reuters)

THE INTERNATIONAL Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday said it is expecting the Indian economy to decelerate next fiscal year, with growth falling to 6.1 per cent from 6.8 per cent in the current fiscal year, which ends March 31. Releasing the January updates to its World Economic Outlook, the IMF has predicted that global growth will dip from an expected 3.4 per cent in 2022 to 2.9 per cent in 2023, then rise to 3.1 per cent in 2024.

Compared with the October forecast, the estimate for 2022 and the forecast for 2023 are both higher by about 0.2 percentage points, reflecting positive surprises and greater-than-expected resilience in numerous economies.

Here Is What IMF Report Says

- Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, Chief Economist and Director, Research Department of the IMF, said "Our growth projections actually for India are unchanged from our October Outlook. We have 6.8 per cent growth for this current fiscal year, which runs until March, and then we're expecting some slowdown to 6.1 per cent in the fiscal year 2023. And that is largely driven by external factors."

- The IMF said India's growth will decline from 6.8 per cent in 2022 to 6.1 per cent in 2023 before picking up to 6.8 per cent in 2024, with resilient domestic demand despite external headwinds.

As per the IMF report, growth in emerging and developing Asia is expected to rise in 2023 and 2024 to 5.3 per cent and 5.2 per cent, respectively, after the deeper-than-expected slowdown in 2022 to 4.3 per cent attributable to China's economy.

Growth is expected to pick up in China with the full reopening in 2023. The expected pickup in 2024 in both groups of economies reflects a gradual recovery from the effects of the war in Ukraine and subsiding inflation.

"Overall, I want to point out that emerging market economies on the whole and developing economies seem to be already on their way up. We have a slight increase in growth for the region from 3.9 per cent in 2022 to 4 per cent in 2023," Gourinchas said.

The US' growth will slow to 1.4 per cent in 2023 as Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes work their way through the economy.