India's GDP Growth Expected To Decline To 6.9% From In Current Fiscal: Wlorld Bank

The GDP growth has been revised to 6.9 per cent according to the international development organization.

By JE Business Desk
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 12:05 PM IST
The World Bank building in Washington DC. Source: Wikimedia Commons

INDIA’S Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is expected to decline in FY 22-23 amid a deteriorating external environment according to World Bank’s India Development Update Report. GDP growth is expected to decline to 6.9 per cent in FY22-23 according to the international development organization.

The GDP growth in the second quarter of the fiscal slowed to 6.3 per cent as against a growth of 13.5 per cent in the previous quarter. The World Bank had earlier estimated India's GDP to grow at 7.5 per cent.

