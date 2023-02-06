India Energy Week 2023: PM Modi Says Country's Share In Global Oil Demand Expected To Rise To 11 Per Cent

UNDERLINING the new opportunities for investment and collaboration that are being created by the expanding energy sector of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the country's share in the global oil demand is expected to increase to 11 per cent, while the gas demand is expected to rise up to 500 per cent.

This came during an event called "India Energy Week 2023", which was inaugurated by Prime Minister in Bengaluru. PM Modi said that it is the first significant energy event in India under the G20 presidency. While addressing the event, PM Modi said that the future of the world in the twenty-first century is strongly influenced by the energy sector and India is one of the leading voices in the development of new energy sources.

Quoting the International Energy Association, the prime minister remarked that India's energy demands will be highest in the present decade which presents an opportunity for the investors and stakeholders of the energy sector IANS reported.

“Bengaluru is a city filled with the energy of technology, talent and innovation. This is the first major energy event in India's G20 presidency calendar. I welcome everyone to the India Energy Week event,” PM Modi, as quoted by ANI said.

Prime Minister also launched E20 fuel at 84 retail outlets of oil marketing companies in 11 states along the lines of the ethanol blending roadmap. E20 indicates a 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol blend. PM Modi also flagged off the Green Mobility Rally in Bengaluru. "India which is walking with the resolve to become a developed nation has unprecedented possibilities for the energy sector," he said.

The number 20 in the designation E20 refers to the proportion of ethanol in the petrol blend. In other words, the higher the number, the higher the proportion of Ethanol in the petrol. India's current ethanol mix with petrol is 10 per cent, which is higher than it has ever been.

(With IANS Inputs)