New Delhi: Jagran Business Desk: India's bold stand against China in Ladakh has been recognised by countries like US, UK and Japan, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, adding the country is fast emerging as a big manufacturing hub with the global manufacturing ecosystem realising that they need explore other options apart from the communist state.

As a result of government's sustained efforts, as many as eight Apple factories have shifted to India from China, the Union minister said during an interaction with the non-resident Biharis via video conference in New Delhi.

"India is emerging as a big manufacturing centre and the global manufacturer ecosystem is realising that they must have other places apart from China. I am glad to inform that Apple is shifting to India in a significant way, Samsung has already come and they further want to expand. I have been told that around eight factories of Apple have shifted to India from China," he said.

Noting the achievements of the NDA government, Prasad said, "When we came to power in 2014, there were only two mobile factories in India, now its number has crossed 250. We launched Atmanirbhar Bharat with a production linked incentive. We invited global companies to come to India and also Indian companies to match,"

The Union Minister Prasad said when we talk about Aatmnirbhar Bharat, we don't want an isolated India but it means - India being a major economy of the world becoming good economic power to support the global economy.

"I announced this scheme in April, during the height of COVID and gave July 31 as the last date for filing applications. They have committed to make mobile phones and components worth ₹12 lakh crores in 5 years of which ₹7 lakh crores worth products will be exported. It will provide jobs to three lakh in India directly and nine lakh Indians indirectly," Prasad said.

