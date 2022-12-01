India's Electricity Consumption Grows 13.6 Per Cent For November 2022

A further improvement in economic activities that occur with the commencement of the new Rabi crop season will drive up power consumption.

INDIA'S power consumption registered a double-digit growth of 13.6 per cent to 112.81 billion units in November 2022 compared to the year-ago period, according to government data.

The strong increase in power consumption for the month, year-over-year, is indicative of an increase in economic activities, which remain low due to dwindling agricultural activities in the month.

Experts were quoted as saying by PTI that power consumption and demand will further increase in the coming months due to the use of heating appliances (in the northern part of the country) and a further improvement in economic activities that occur with the commencement of the new Rabi crop season.

In farming, electricity is used to run tubewells for irrigating new crops. In November last year, power consumption was 99.32 billion units (BU), higher than 96.88 BU in the same month of 2020, the data showed. On an average, agricultural power consumption constitutes 20-22 per cent of India’s total.

The peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, for November rose to 187.38 gigawatts (GW) while peak power supply stood at 166.10 GW in November 2021 and 160.77 GW in November 2020. The peak power demand met in November 2019 (pre-pandemic period) was 155.32 GW. Total electricity consumption for the month stood at 93.94 BU.

PTI quoted experts opining that power consumption, as well as demand, would see high growth in coming months in view of further improvement in industrial and commercial activities across the country.

Although India is the third-largest producer of electricity in the world, its per capita consumption of power is very low, according to an official report by the Central Electricity Authority under the Ministry of Power.

For the fiscal year 2021, the industry sector accounted for the highest share of energy consumption across India at 41 per cent. The domestic sector followed, ranking second at 26 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)