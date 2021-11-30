New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: India's GDP expanded by 8.4 per cent in the July-September quarter, putting in on track to post the fastest growth among major economies. According to the official data released by National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday, India’s GDP grew significantly against Covid-19-hit second quarter of the last fiscal. The Gross Domestic Product had declined by 7.4 per cent in the same quarter last year.

"GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q2 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 35.73 lakh crore, as against Rs 32.97 lakh crore in Q2 2020-21, showing a growth of 8.4 per cent as compared to 7.4 percent contraction in Q2 2020-21," the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said on Tuesday. "Quarterly GVA at Basic Prices at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q2 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 32.89 lakh crore, as against Rs 30.32 lakh crore in Q2 2020-21, showing a growth of 8.5 percent," the report added.

Reports have claimed that India's efforts to make way for consumption-led growth are finally paying off. A Bloomberg forecast claimed that India's GDP may well expand till or beyond 9.3 per cent in the fiscal that ends in March 2022.

In the April-June Quarter, the GDP grew by 20.1 per cent but that was largely on account of a bounce in economic activities following gradual release in the pandemic-related restrictions. The July-September GDP growth marks fourth straight quarter of expansion of India's economy.

India’s GDP growth in the second quarter of 2021 has been in line with the forecasts by the rating agencies. India Ratings expected the economy to grow 8.3 per cent in the second quarter and close the year with 9.4 per cent in FY’22.

GDP is derived as the sum of the gross value added (GVA) at basic prices, plus all taxes on products, subtracted by all subsidies on products. The total tax revenue used for GDP compilation includes Non-GST Revenue and GST Revenue.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma